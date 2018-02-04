Bulls' Paul Zipser: Drains four threes in Saturday's start

Zipser scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Clippers.

Lauri Markkanen is away from the Bulls due to the birth of his first child and Nikola Mirotic is now a Pelican, so Zipser has started two straight games as the next stretch four available and gone 7-for-10 from three-point range. The 23-year-old doesn't offer much upside in other categories, however, and with Markkanen expected back Monday, Zipser will likely return to a depth role in the frontcourt.