Bulls' Paul Zipser: Enters starting five Saturday

Zipser will enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser made his return to the lineup Thursday against the Grizzlies, coming off the bench and logging 13 minutes. However, the Bulls are now dealing with a slew of injuries, which will keep the likes of Kris Dunn (toe), Zach LaVine (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (back) out of the lineup. For that reason, Zipser will move into the starting lineup and should see a fairly significant uptick in minutes, though it's unclear if he'll have any restrictions considering it's only his second game back.