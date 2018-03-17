Bulls' Paul Zipser: Enters starting five Saturday
Zipser will enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zipser made his return to the lineup Thursday against the Grizzlies, coming off the bench and logging 13 minutes. However, the Bulls are now dealing with a slew of injuries, which will keep the likes of Kris Dunn (toe), Zach LaVine (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (back) out of the lineup. For that reason, Zipser will move into the starting lineup and should see a fairly significant uptick in minutes, though it's unclear if he'll have any restrictions considering it's only his second game back.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...