Bulls' Paul Zipser: Exits Thursday's game with foot injury
Zipser left Thursday's contest against the 76ers due to left foot pain.
It doesn't seem like the injury is too serious, considering it's simply being listed as "pain", though it's causing Zipser enough discomfort for him to leave the contest. He'll have a full day to recover before the Bulls' next game Saturday against the Timberwolves.
