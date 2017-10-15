Bulls' Paul Zipser: Expects to play in Thursday's opener
Zipser (back) is expected to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zipser was held out of Friday's preseason finale due to a back issue, but with nearly a week off for additional rest and recovery, he should be good to make his 2017-18 debut Thursday. He's already been confirmed as the team's starting small forward, so Zipser is looking at a decent boost in playing time after averaging 19.2 minutes per game a season ago. That being said, when Zipser filled in as a starter for 18 games last year, he only saw minor gains across the board with averages of 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 25.1 minutes, so despite taking on a more prominent full-time role full, Zipser will still likely have his limitations as a fantasy prospect.
More News
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Won't play Friday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: To begin year as starting small forward•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Tallies 12 in preseason loss•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Solid effort Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start preseason opener•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Leads bench with 16 points in victory•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...