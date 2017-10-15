Bulls' Paul Zipser: Expects to play in Thursday's opener

Zipser (back) is expected to play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser was held out of Friday's preseason finale due to a back issue, but with nearly a week off for additional rest and recovery, he should be good to make his 2017-18 debut Thursday. He's already been confirmed as the team's starting small forward, so Zipser is looking at a decent boost in playing time after averaging 19.2 minutes per game a season ago. That being said, when Zipser filled in as a starter for 18 games last year, he only saw minor gains across the board with averages of 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 25.1 minutes, so despite taking on a more prominent full-time role full, Zipser will still likely have his limitations as a fantasy prospect.