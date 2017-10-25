Bulls' Paul Zipser: Fills up stat sheet in Tuesday's loss

Zipser recorded 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

Zipser finished with season highs in scoring, rebounds, and minutes, equaled his career high in assists, and played well while matched up against LeBron James for much of the game. Expect the sophomore to keep seeing plenty of minutes going forward, as the Bulls possess very little depth along the wing and plan to develop their young talent this year.