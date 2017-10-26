Bulls' Paul Zipser: Game-time call for Thursday

Zipser suffered a bruised knee during a recent practice and is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports

Considering it's just a bruise, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though there's still a chance Zipser is ultimately held out Thursday. Look for him to test out his knee during pregame warmups before giving a final word on his availability, and if he does sit out, Denzel Valentine and Quincy Pondexter would likely absorb his minutes.