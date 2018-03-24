Bulls' Paul Zipser: Game-time call vs. Pistons

Zipser will be a game-time call Saturday against Detroit.

It's still unclear what's keeping Zipser on the sideline, but it appears as though he'll have a chance to get back into the rotation Saturday. If he's ultimately cleared to play, he'll help absorb some of the minutes vacated by the absence of Lauri Markkanen (back).

