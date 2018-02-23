Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as doubtful for Saturday
Zipser (foot) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Zipser was unable to practice Friday after exiting Thursday's contest with left foot pain, and it looks like the lingering injury will cost him at least one contest. With the Bulls set to embark on a three-game road trip, it's unclear whether or not Zipser will even travel with the team, and if he doesn't, it could mean an extended absence for the German.
More News
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Not practicing Friday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Exits Thursday's game with foot injury•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain in rotation after break•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scores 10 points off bench in loss•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Drains four threes in Saturday's start•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...