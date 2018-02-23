Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as doubtful for Saturday

Zipser (foot) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Zipser was unable to practice Friday after exiting Thursday's contest with left foot pain, and it looks like the lingering injury will cost him at least one contest. With the Bulls set to embark on a three-game road trip, it's unclear whether or not Zipser will even travel with the team, and if he doesn't, it could mean an extended absence for the German.