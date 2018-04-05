Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as out Friday
Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Zipser will remain on the sidelines a sixth straight game and at this point, seems unlikely to return to action at any point over the last week of the season. His next shot to get back on the court will be Saturday against Brooklyn, but at this point, that seems very unlikely.
