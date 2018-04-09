Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as out Monday

Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Zipser has been out since the end of March with a foot injury and at this point, is expected to miss both Monday's game against the Nets and Wednesday's season finale vs. the Pistons. That likely means Zipser will finish the 2017-18 campaign playing in 54 games, while posting averages of 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 15.2 minutes.