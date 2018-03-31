Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as out Sunday

Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Zipser will miss a fourth straight game with what the team is calling a sore left foot, and he'll be joined in street clothes by Zach LaVine (knee) and Kris Dunn (toe). Consider the wing questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.

