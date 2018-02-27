Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as out Tuesday
Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Zipser continues to deal with what's listed as left foot pain and is set to miss a third straight game while going through the recovery process. The Bulls haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll remain day-to-day for now with his next opportunity to play coming on Friday against the Mavericks. Zipser's absence should allow more minutes for the likes of Denzel Valentine, Bobby Portis and Noah Vonleh.
