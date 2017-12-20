Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as probable Wednesday
Zipser is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Magic due to a lower back injury.
The injury likely isn't serious, as he's being listed as probable. Zipser's role has been reduced as of late, however, as he's seeing just 14.3 minutes per game over the past eight contests while Denzel Valentine and David Nwaba have received expanded roles. So, in the unlikely even Zipser misses the game, the Bulls' rotation likely won't change much.
