Bulls' Paul Zipser: Not practicing Friday
Zipser (foot) did not participate in Friday's practice, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zipser left Thursday's loss to the Sixers after seven minutes of action due to what the team is calling a sore left foot. While he was in attendance at practice Friday, he did not participate in the session, and at this point his status for Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves appears to be in serious jeopardy. Look for an update at shootaround in the morning.
