Bulls' Paul Zipser: Officially ruled out

Zipser (foot) will not play Monday against the Nets, Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As expected, Zipser will remain out of action for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a left foot injury. His next chance to return will come Tuesday in Charlotte, though the fact that he was never considered close to playing Monday doesn't exactly bode well for his status in the short-term.

