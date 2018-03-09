Bulls' Paul Zipser: Out again Friday
Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Zipser will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis so long as the Bulls don't provide a recovery timetable for the German, but it is safe to assume at this point that he will still be out for quite some time while continuing to deal with lingering foot soreness. Zipser will likely have to put together at least one full practice before a return to the hardwood becomes an option for him.
