Bulls' Paul Zipser: Out again Friday

Zipser (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser is still nursing a sore left foot and will now miss his fourth consecutive game as a result. He remains with a timetable for is recovery, so the Bulls will continue to evaluate Zipser on a game-by-game basis with his next opportunity to play not being until Monday against the Celtics.