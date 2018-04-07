Bulls' Paul Zipser: Out again Saturday

Zipser (foot) is listed as out on the team's game notes in advance of Saturday's matchup with the Nets.

The listing isn't terribly surprising, and it will be Zipser's seventh straight absence as the Bulls move into the final few days of the regular season. At this point, it's very much unclear if Zipser will see the floor again in 2017-18.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories