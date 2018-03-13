Bulls' Paul Zipser: Out again Tuesday vs. Clippers

Zipser (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser will be missing a ninth straight game with lingering foot soreness and the Bulls continue to remain mum regarding a potential return. Until it's reported that Zipser is upping his activity during practices, a return doesn't appear to be trending in the near future and he can once again be considered highly questionable heading into Thursday's tilt with the Grizzlies.