Play

Bulls' Paul Zipser: Out again Tuesday vs. Clippers

Zipser (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser will be missing a ninth straight game with lingering foot soreness and the Bulls continue to remain mum regarding a potential return. Until it's reported that Zipser is upping his activity during practices, a return doesn't appear to be trending in the near future and he can once again be considered highly questionable heading into Thursday's tilt with the Grizzlies.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories