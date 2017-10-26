Bulls' Paul Zipser: Out Thursday vs. Hawks

Zipser (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Vincent Goodwill of NBC SportsChicago reports.

Zipser bruised he knee at practice earlier this week, so the Bulls will avoid any additional damage and hold him out Thursday. With Zipser out, Denzel Valentine will start at small forward and could be an intriguing punt-play option in DFS contests. While Zipser's injury doesn't appear to overly serious, it still remains to be seen if he'll ultimately be cleared for Saturday's tilt with the Thunder.