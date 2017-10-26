Bulls' Paul Zipser: Out Thursday vs. Hawks
Zipser (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Vincent Goodwill of NBC SportsChicago reports.
Zipser bruised he knee at practice earlier this week, so the Bulls will avoid any additional damage and hold him out Thursday. With Zipser out, Denzel Valentine will start at small forward and could be an intriguing punt-play option in DFS contests. While Zipser's injury doesn't appear to overly serious, it still remains to be seen if he'll ultimately be cleared for Saturday's tilt with the Thunder.
More News
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Game-time call for Thursday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Fills up stat sheet in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Subpar outing Thursday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Deemed healthy going forward•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Expects to play in Thursday's opener•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season