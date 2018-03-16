Bulls' Paul Zipser: Plays 13 minutes in return
Zipser had just four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over the Grizzlies.
Zipser made his return from a nine-game absence, finishing with just four points and three rebounds. The return of Zipser could have an impact on the minutes of some others but he is still a non-factor in most leagues and belongs on the waivers almost everywhere.
