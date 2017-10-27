Bulls' Paul Zipser: Questionable for Saturday

Zipser (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser was a late addition to Thursday's injury report after he bruised his knee in practice earlier on in the week, but he'll likely have to test out the injury in morning shootaround Saturday before a decision can be made regarding his status. Should Zipser be unable to play once again, Denzel Valentine, who posted 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists Thursday, will be in line to get another start at small forward.