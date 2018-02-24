Bulls' Paul Zipser: Ruled out Saturday
Zipser (foot) will not play Saturday against Minnesota, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
As expected, Zipser will be held out after he suffered a left foot injury during Thursday's loss to the Sixers. Zipser was unable to go through practice Friday and should be considered day-to-day until further notice.
