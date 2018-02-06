Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scores 10 points off bench in loss
Zipser supplied 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 104-98 loss to the Kings.
Zipser headed back to the second unit while Bobby Portis stepped into the starting five, but the former managed to post his second straight double-digit scoring effort. The 23-year-old had shot 60.0 percent from the field in each of his first two games following a long stretch of minimal action, but he generated a paltry 30.0 percent success rate from the field in Monday's contest. With Nikola Mirotic now in New Orleans, Zipser could find himself a consistent part of the rotation once again, with his ability to be deployed at both small forward and as a stretch-four.
