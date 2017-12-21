Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scores six points in Wednesday's win

Zipser had six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-94 win over the Magic.

Zipser was listed as probable due to a lower back injury, but it clearly didn't hamper him given that he saw 20-plus minutes for the first time in the last four games. Zipser has earned at least 20 minutes in eight of 26 appearances this season, and his modest averages (3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game) don't offer much value outside of the very deepest leagues.