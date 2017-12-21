Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scores six points in Wednesday's win
Zipser had six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-94 win over the Magic.
Zipser was listed as probable due to a lower back injury, but it clearly didn't hamper him given that he saw 20-plus minutes for the first time in the last four games. Zipser has earned at least 20 minutes in eight of 26 appearances this season, and his modest averages (3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game) don't offer much value outside of the very deepest leagues.
More News
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will return to starting five Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will shift to bench role Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start Saturday vs. Thunder•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will warm up, expects to play•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.