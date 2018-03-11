Bulls' Paul Zipser: Sitting out Sunday
Zipser (foot) will remain out for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Zipser is slated to miss his eighth straight game, as he continues to work his way back from a sore foot. The Bulls haven't reported Zipser has been cleared to practice, so a return doesn't appear to be forthcoming at this point. That said, Zipser's next shot to take the court will come on Tuesday against the Clippers.
