Bulls' Paul Zipser: Solid effort Tuesday

Zipser supplied 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pelicans.

One of the candidates to start at small forward for the Bulls, Zipser put together a solid game in limited minutes Tuesday. That said, he's a generally low-volume player, making for a sub-par fantasy option. Over the last 20 games of 2016-17, he posted only 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 25.1 minutes per game.