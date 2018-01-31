Bulls' Paul Zipser: Starting at power forward Wednesday

Zipser, due to Lauri Markkanen (personal) being out, will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser has been out of the team's rotation as of late, spending some time in the G-League as well. Since Jan. 8, he's appeared in just four out of 10 games for Chicago, averaging 4.8 minutes. Markannen's absence should afford him some more playing time, though the team may still lean heavily on Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic. In the nine games where Zipser has seen at least 20 minutes, he's posted 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.