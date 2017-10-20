Bulls' Paul Zipser: Subpar outing Thursday
Zipser finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Raptors.
Despite drawing the start, Zipser played just 24 minutes and took only six shots. If he can't increase either number, he can probably continue being avoided in most formats.
