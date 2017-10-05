Bulls' Paul Zipser: Tallies 12 in preseason loss
Zipser posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 loss to the Mavericks.
With most of Chicago's eventual starting lineup injured, Zipser and Robin Lopez begin the season healthy and ready to assume their first unit duties. The second-year German product shot 50 percent from the floor Wednesday, draining three shots from beyond the arc in a losing effort. While Zipser will likely improve his numbers this season, the Bulls' 2017 outlook is fairly dim, and any player on this roster will need to be viewed with some trepidation. Zipser's historically low volume makes him a non-factor in fantasy relevance until proven otherwise.
