Bulls' Paul Zipser: To begin year as starting small forward
Zipser, barring injury, will start at small forward during the Bulls' regular-season opener against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Last season, Zipser saw 19.2 minutes and posted 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Now, however, with so much roster turnover during the offseason, he's seeing a significant promotion heading into 2017-18. It's still unclear how many minutes he'll get, so picking him up in fantasy carries risk.
