Bulls' Paul Zipser: To come off bench Wednesday

Zipser will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder while Quincy Pondexter draws the start at small forward, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Zipser's role has fluctuated greatly throughout the season, as he saw just eight minutes during the team's most recent game against the Spurs. It's hard to gauge what sort of workload he'll garner Wednesday, though his season averages of 4.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 19.6 minutes per game may not be too far off. It's possible he sees more time than that off the bench though, considering Justin Holiday (personal) is out.