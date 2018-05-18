Bulls' Paul Zipser: Undergoes foot surgery

Zipser underwent foot surgery on Friday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser missed the final nine games of the 2017-18 campaign due to a foot injury, which was apparently serious enough to warrant surgery. A timeline for recovery has not been provided for Zipser, who averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 15.2 minutes in 54 appearances last season.

