Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will miss season finale

Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's season finale against the Pistons.

Zipser will finish the 2017-18 campaign missing the final nine games of the season due to a foot injury. Prior to it, he played in 54 games, posting averages of just 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 15.2 minutes. It was a disappointing season overall for second-year wing, as his playing time took a hit and he wasn't able to stay healthy. He'll have plenty of time prior to training camp to get back to full strength, but as of now, his $1.54 million contract for the 2018-19 campaign is not guaranteed.