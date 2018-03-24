Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will play Saturday
Zipser will play Saturday against the Pistons, K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Zipser was originally a game-time decision, although it's unknown for what reason. With Lauri Markkanen (back) ruled out of the contest, Zipser could see increased minutes along with Bobby Portis and Noah Vonleh on Saturday night.
