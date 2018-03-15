Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will play Thursday vs. Memphis

Zipser (foot) will play in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies and is expected to be in the rotation, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser has been sidelined since Feb. 24 with a sore foot, but finally appears ready to make his return to the lineup. Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that he expects Zipser to rejoin the rotation right away, though considering the lengthy absence, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw some limitations early on. For that reason, fantasy owners will likely want to temper expectations for the 24-year-old forward in his first game back.