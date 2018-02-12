Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain in rotation after break
Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said Thursday that Zipser will be included in the rotation after the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zipser found himself outside of the rotation for much of the latter half of January, but he's since logged 10-plus minutes in each of the Bulls' last five games, seemingly validating Paxson's comments that the team will make a more concerted effort to find the second-year wing some run. Barring a surge in injuries to the team's other regular wing options, however, it seems unlikely that Zipser will exceed 25 minutes in most games, limiting his fantasy upside.
