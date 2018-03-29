Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain out Thursday
Zipser (undisclosed) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Zipser is slated to miss a second straight game, as he continues to deal with a sore left foot. Fantasy owners should still monitor his status up until tip-off, however, as this is coming from the game notes and they can be somewhat unreliable at times. With Zipser out, look for David Nwaba and Denzel Valentine to pick up more minutes on the wing.
