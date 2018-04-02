Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain out Tuesday

Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Zipser is set to sit out a fifth consecutive game, as he's yet to shake some lingering foot soreness. With just four outings left on the schedule following Tuesday's contest, there's certainly a chance Zipser is shut down entirely with nothing left to play for. That said, until the Bulls give a conrete timetable for his return, Zipser will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Look for David Nwaba and Denzel Valentine to handle small forward duties again Tuesday.