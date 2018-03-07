Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain out Wednesday

Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Zipser remains without any sort of timetable for a return and with the Bulls playing again on Friday, there's certainly a chance he misses more time. We should receive another update once Zipser has been cleared to practice, but as it currently stands, a return doesn't appear to be forthcoming. Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh are candidates to continue seeing elevated roles off the bench.