Play

Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain out Wednesday

Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Zipser remains without any sort of timetable for a return and with the Bulls playing again on Friday, there's certainly a chance he misses more time. We should receive another update once Zipser has been cleared to practice, but as it currently stands, a return doesn't appear to be forthcoming. Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh are candidates to continue seeing elevated roles off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories