Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain out Wednesday
Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Zipser remains without any sort of timetable for a return and with the Bulls playing again on Friday, there's certainly a chance he misses more time. We should receive another update once Zipser has been cleared to practice, but as it currently stands, a return doesn't appear to be forthcoming. Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh are candidates to continue seeing elevated roles off the bench.
