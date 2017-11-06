Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will return to starting five Tuesday
Zipser will move back into the starting lineup at small forward with David Nwaba set to miss two-to-four weeks with a sprained ankle, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg shifted Zipser into a bench role over the last three games, while using Nwaba as his starter at small forward. However, Nwaba recently went down with a severely sprained ankle and will miss anywhere from two-to-four weeks, so Zipser will make the move back to the top unit, while Denzel Valentine is expected to serve as his direct backup. After averaging just 18.3 minutes over the last three games off the bench, compared to the 25.1 minutes he averaged in the four games he's started, Zipser should see his playing time on the rise moving forward. That being said, Valentine has also played well and logged 35 minutes himself on Saturday against the Pelicans, so Valentine's strong play could cut into Zipser's projected increase in workload.
