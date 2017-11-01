Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will shift to bench role Wednesday
Zipser will move to a bench role for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that he wanted to get a shooter in the second unit to work with Kris Dunn Wednesday, while he also wanted to use Zipser at power forward due to a lack of depth with both Nikola Mirotic (face) and Bobby Portis (suspension) out. For that reason, he'll move Zipser into a bench role and elevate David Nwaba into the starting lineup at small forward. This appears to be temporary, however, and as soon as the Bulls get some depth back at power forward, Zipser should move back into the top unit. Zipser is still likely going to play a fairly sizable role as a reserve despite the demotion.
More News
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.