Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will shift to bench role Wednesday

Zipser will move to a bench role for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.

Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that he wanted to get a shooter in the second unit to work with Kris Dunn Wednesday, while he also wanted to use Zipser at power forward due to a lack of depth with both Nikola Mirotic (face) and Bobby Portis (suspension) out. For that reason, he'll move Zipser into a bench role and elevate David Nwaba into the starting lineup at small forward. This appears to be temporary, however, and as soon as the Bulls get some depth back at power forward, Zipser should move back into the top unit. Zipser is still likely going to play a fairly sizable role as a reserve despite the demotion.