Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will sit vs. Rockets

Zipser (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Houston, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser has been in and out of the lineup over the last month-plus, and he'll be held out Tuesday after playing 16 minutes in Saturday's loss to Detroit. The 24-year-old has struggled, for the most part, this season and shouldn't be on most fantasy owners' radars.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories