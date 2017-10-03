Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start preseason opener
Zipser will start the Bulls' preseason opener against the Pelicans, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
As expected, Zipser will get the nod at small forward, and he'll be joined in the frontcourt by Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez. Zipser is the favorite to hold onto the role in the regular season, and while he could face competition from Lauri Markkanen, the rookie is likely to see more of his minutes at the four.
