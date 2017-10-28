Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start Saturday vs. Thunder

Zipser (knee) will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zipser was held out of Thursday's win over the Hawks with a knee injury, but he's been cleared to return to action and will return to the starting lineup at one forward spot. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists through his first three games.

