Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will start Saturday vs. Thunder
Zipser (knee) will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zipser was held out of Thursday's win over the Hawks with a knee injury, but he's been cleared to return to action and will return to the starting lineup at one forward spot. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists through his first three games.
More News
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...