Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will warm up, expects to play
Zipser (knee) will warm up prior to Saturday's game against the Thunder with the intent to play, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.
Zipser is battling a bruised knee, which kept him out of Thursday's game against the Hawks, but the issue does not appear to be remotely serious, and the forward should be expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday. In Tuesday's loss to the Cavaliers, Zipser had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.
More News
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...