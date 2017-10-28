Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will warm up, expects to play

Zipser (knee) will warm up prior to Saturday's game against the Thunder with the intent to play, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

Zipser is battling a bruised knee, which kept him out of Thursday's game against the Hawks, but the issue does not appear to be remotely serious, and the forward should be expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday. In Tuesday's loss to the Cavaliers, Zipser had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes.