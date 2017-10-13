Bulls' Paul Zipser: Won't play Friday

Zipser will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors due to a back issue, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

It appears as though Zipser's absence is precautionary, as head coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday that he is hopeful the second-year wing will be able to play in the regular season opener. Consider Zipser questionable for Thursday's opener, and in his absence, Denzel Valentine is the most likely candidate to get the start at small forward.