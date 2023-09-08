The Bulls signed Jackson to an Exhibit 10 contract Friday, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Jackson made nine appearances for Washington in 2022 and averaged 6.2 points and 1.7 assists in 15.0 minutes. Jackson's Exhibit 10 deal can easily be converted into a two-way contract, allowing him to split time between the NBA and G League.
