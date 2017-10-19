Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Available to play Thursday
Pondexter (hamstring) has been cleared for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg said that Pondexter is available if needed, so that doesn't necessarily guarantee he'll see the court. Still, with both Nikola Mirotic (face) and Bobby Portis (suspension) facing extended absences, the Bulls could certainly use the added depth in the frontcourt from Pondexter, so he could get some added run if the hamstring injury doesn't flare up.
