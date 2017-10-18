Play

Pondexter (hamstring) "should be" ready to play Thursday, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

Though it hasn't yet been confirmed, it appears Pondexter is recovering from his left hamstring strain well. With both Nikola Mirotic (face) and Bobby Portis (suspension) out for an extended period, Pondexter could end up seeing significant run at small forward while the team figures out a rotation.

